Singe Mom Of An Abused Daughter Seeking Help

Hi there,

My name is Elizabeth, and I am single momma to a beautiful 4-year-old who made an outcry about being gang (g)raped and abused at the age of 3.5 years old by her dad and other family members.





I was already separated from him due to his ongoing addictions and abuse, and I am still in the required North Carolina 1-year waiting period to file for divorce.





During the ongoing child abuse investigation my soon-to-be-ex-husband sued me for partial custody after signing away his full parental rights via a separation agreement we drafted together and signed.





I had to search outside my small town for a custody attorney because the conspiracy against me quickly grew, and many local ones shunned me. The family members my daughter alleges abused her are well-connected through social circles and seem to have a lot of protection, even in law enforcement.





After a long search I finally got an attorney I thought would help me fight back so I could legally and fully protect my daughter and gain full custody.





After my daughter told me she’d been molested, I took her to her pediatrician to be examined and get a CPS referral. CPS visited our home the next day, and my daughter repeated her claim that multiple male family members sexually abused her. The CPS case worker made a report to the Surry County, NC Sheriff’s office and the case was assigned to a detective who is not very ethical and does not seem very interested in getting my daughter justice.





The CPS case worker has been to my home several times and also visited my daughter at school when I wasn’t present. He confirms her story never changes, and he does not believe I’m at fault.





My daughter had a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center. The detective promised there would be felony charges filed, but since then the investigation against the perpetrators has stalled out, and an investigation has been opened into me! It looks to me like they’re trying to obstruct the truth from coming out and to prevent the real perpetrators from being caught.





My close friend Jules flew in to support me and my daughter by attending the forensic interview with us. The unethical Surry County detective later called me to demand Jules’ legal name to investigate her. She tried to manipulate me into cutting Jules off.





Shortly after, we were made aware the federal government was now spying on our emails, texts, and phone calls and even using my cell phone microphone to record my conversations inside my own home! Did the unethical detective call in a favor to the feds to spy on me to obstruct this case from moving forward?





Even my first custody attorney seemed to join the unethical Surry County detective against me. Weeks after the CPS case worker told me the Surry County case had been transferred to another nearby county, where one of the alleged perpetrators lives, the custody attorney billed me for many phone calls to the Surry County detective. She also joined the detective trying to get me to cut Jules off. She actually threatened to fire me if I didn’t end my friendship with Jules, whom she had never met or spoken to! She also did several bizarre things that seemed like she was working against me to sabotage my case and even listening to my phone calls!





Was she bribed to spy on me in cooperation with unethical local law enforcement? It looks like it to me. Both the detective and my first custody attorney conspired to cut me off from Jules, my strongest support system during this horrible ordeal.





During this process, my daughter and I have experienced a lot of local harassment, including mail tampering, bizarre near-accidents on the road, tampering with lawn furniture in my back yard, late night headlights in my driveway shining into my house on several occasions, law enforcement showing up to make eye contact with me when I was just out running errands, and frequent drive-bys from local police, the sheriff’s department, and even federal agents who seemed to want to be seen! I’ve also encountered a lot of locals who seem to know who I am, though I have no idea who they are.





As this case has escalated and is continuing to do so, I have had to hire a different custody attorney to represent me, and I have been speaking to criminal defense attorneys about the conspiracy against me and my daughter. The legal fees and consultations have been adding up quickly. Due to the appointments my daughter currently has regarding this case, and now being harassed by locals, it made finding a job and working impossible.





I want to say THANK YOU so very much for taking the time to read my story, and for showering us with your love and support during this incredibly difficult time. It means so much to us after everything we have been through the past several months. Your donations at this time are greatly appreciated. They will go towards all the legal fees I have accumulated already due to having to hire multiple attorneys. It will also pay for any additional legal fees and our living expenses to ensure my and my daughter’s safety as I continue to fight this battle in court and hire proper defense to have complete victory and freedom for us in the justice system.





The LORD bless you and keep you;

the LORD make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;

the LORD lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.

-Numbers 6:24-26