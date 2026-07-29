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Single Mom of 7: Stolen Car & Hardship

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$125 USD

Fundraiser created byPriscilla Gutierrez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Priscilla Gutierrez

Single Mom of 7: Stolen Car & Hardship

Hi everyone,


I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but after everything that has happened over the last several months, I am humbly reaching out.


I am a single mom caring for 7 children, including children with disabilities and medical needs who rely on me daily for school, therapy, medical appointments, and everyday care. I have always done my best to stay strong and provide for my family, but the last six months have been incredibly hard.


In December, I suffered a serious fall that caused a skull fracture and left me unconscious. Recovery has been difficult, but I kept pushing forward for my children.


Then in May, my daughter and I were involved in a serious car accident after being Tboned I broke my nose, my daughter suffered injuries to her feet, and our vehicle was totaled. Thankfully, we survived, and I tried to remain hopeful while working hard to rebuild.


About a week ago, I finally got another vehicle and felt like things were slowly getting better.


But on the night of June 16, everything changed again.


My vehicle was stolen directly from my driveway with almost everything inside my purse, identification, work supplies, keys, personal belongings, and even my rent money. I feel devastated, overwhelmed, and honestly heartbroken.


Without transportation, everyday life has become incredibly difficult. Some of my children have disabilities and ongoing medical needs, and reliable transportation is essential for appointments, therapy, school, and daily responsibilities.


Making this fundraiser was not easy for me. I went back and forth all day because asking for help is hard, and I have always tried to figure things out on my own. But right now, I truly need support to help keep a roof over our heads, replace necessities, and work toward transportation for my family.


If you are able to donate even just $1 it would mean more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, kindness, and support during one of the hardest moments of our lives.


With love and gratitude,

Priscilla & Kids ❤️


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