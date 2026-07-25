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Single Mom Needs Your Help to avoid homelessness

Goal$5,600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Hagan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rebecca Hagan

Single Mom Needs Your Help to avoid homelessness

Hi everyone,

My name is Rebecca , and I’m a single mother of 3 children and our dog Luger . We’ve been through an incredibly difficult 4 years, and we’re reaching out with heavy hearts but real hope that good people will help us start fresh.

The Situation

I have recently lost my job , the small business I worked the last 4 years at sold to a developer.I have put in over 200 applications but have had no success in finding a job.

The home we live in “82” single wide has ongoing maintenance issues that have gone unaddressed,(roof leaks, mold,electrical problems &Termites) no heat or air and constant financial stress, the environment is no longer healthy or stable for my kids. On top of that, we’ve suffered the painful loss of close family members here in the past year.

The grief has been overwhelming, and being so far from our remaining supportive family has made everything feel heavier.

We desperately need to relocate closer to our only remaining family members in North Carolina . Being near the only few family members we have would give my children the emotional support, stability, and sense of belonging they need right now. It would also provide me with a stronger network and better employment opportunities and childcare help so I can get us back on our feet.

What We Need;

Moving is expensive, especially with three kids and a dog. We’re asking for help to cover:

• Uhaul trailer / transportation costs

• First month’s rent and security deposit on a safer, more affordable place near family

• Travel expenses for us and our dog

• Basic setup costs (utilities, groceries, school supplies for the kids, etc.)

• Any unexpected costs that come with relocating while on a tight budget

Our goal is $5,600 Every single dollar will go directly toward getting us safely relocated and settled. Even $5, $10, or $20 adds up and means the world to us.

Why This Matters

My kids have shown so much strength through all of this. They have gone the last year with no Christmas no birthdays no Easter, no new school clothes without complaining, but I know they are heartbroken when a holiday comes around.

They deserve to feel safe, supported, and surrounded by family who love them. I’m doing everything I can I have sold everything I had of value just to pay utilities and food .I have nothing left

Right now we need a helping hand to bridge the gap and give my children a better future.

We are incredibly grateful for any support, whether it’s a donation, sharing this campaign, or keeping us in your prayers. Updates will be posted regularly so you can see exactly how your kindness is helping us rebuild.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Rebecca

Proud mom to Emilee,Daniel and Matthew and our furbabby Luger 🙏

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