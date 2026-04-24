Single mom of 3 battling colon cancer

Hello Im a single mom of 3 beautiful children and am currently battling stage 4 colon cancer. Life has been tough and am on the verge of being evicted from my apartment because I am behind on my rent and havent found any funds available for help with it. Anything helps I really dont want my children to be homeless and I have never gone through a hardship like this before so its very worrisome. Make God bless everybody that finds it in their heart to help