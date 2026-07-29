Single mom of 3

Hello i am a simgle mom of 3 babies that used to leave with my parents but i was always being physically abused by mom since i was 6 years old i have 2 siblings but it was me who she always had a problem having around that on october tha she kicked me out of the house having nowhere to go and having to leave my kids with them ..my daughter its going through depression and getting panicks attacks because of our separation she lost all her hair and shes about to be 12 years .. shes falling into alot of depresion .. i also have a 3 year old baby who needs me alot but i cant afford alot of rent on my own it would really mean alot to me and my kids if you could help us so we can finally be toguether ..my name is jessica and am 32 years old





God bless you