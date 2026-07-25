Single Mom of 2 Rebuilding After Domestic Violence

My name is Corinna, and I am a single mother of two beautiful children rebuilding our lives after escaping domestic violence. My children are my whole world, and every day I work toward giving them the safe, stable future they deserve.





Right now, our biggest need is reliable transportation. With a dependable vehicle, I can immediately begin working through rideshare and delivery services to earn income and support my family. Without transportation, those opportunities are out of reach.





We are also facing several urgent household needs:





🚗 A reliable used vehicle so I can work and provide for my children.





🔧 A replacement stove. Our glass cooktop is shattered, with exposed wiring, making it unsafe to prepare hot meals for my family.





🪟 Window and door frame repairs. Our window and front door frame need repair to improve our safety and security.





🏠 Housing stability. We are working to catch up on housing expenses and maintain a safe home for our family.





A vehicle is more than transportation for us—it is a path to independence, financial stability, and a brighter future for my children. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to rebuilding our lives.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Your kindness, support, and prayers are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us move forward.





With gratitude,





Corinna & her two children 💛