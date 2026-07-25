Single mom needs help to get a new home.

Hello, my name is Jennifer and I'm a single mom of one child. I'm in need of assistance to move into a new place. My lease just ended and I haven’t found a cheaper apartment so I’m staying at a friends (her daughters room) temporarily. I have no money for move in costs since I just started a part time driving job a few weeks ago and I’ve only been scheduled twice a week.

I was working a full-time job, but I was forced to quit 4 months ago because of unethical/illegal tasks that were asked of me. I filed a complaint with the real estate board against my last boss and I attached a photo.

Ive never been in this situation before because I’ve always had a job to support my son and I. I’ve been applying for jobs these past few months but no job offers yet.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I appreciate any help you can offer.