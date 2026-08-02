Single Mom Needs Help With Rent And Car Repairs!!

Hello! My name is Inger-Lisa and I have two children at home I care for! Through a series of events (oldest child moved out, rent went up, child support for the younger two stopped for 5 months, work hours reduced through the holidays and a week of work lost), I'm facing potential eviction and my vehicle broke down at the same time. I need help getting my vehicle repairs paid for and getting caught up on rent. I've reached out to local resources for help paying rent but there isn't help for someone who they determine makes too much to qualify for assistance. We need my vehicle. I use it for work and taking friends to the food bank and getting to church. We need to feel safe in having a home and reliable transportation. I sincerely appreciate all the help I can get! Anything received will go toward car repairs and rent. Thank you!