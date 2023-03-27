Single Mom Needs Help

Hello, my name is Samantha. I am a single mother navigating life after an abusive marriage. I am blessed to be the mother of 2 special needs kids and a toddler. I recently went back to school to go where I have been calling into therapy and ministry. While navigating this new life, my van has seen better days. I am between school and work while I am transitioning into a career and finding how that all fits. But my van needs help, I live in a state that requires yearly inspections and my most recent barely passed. But the kind mechanic did a look over my entire vehicle to see what needed to be done. I need a lot. Struts, shocks, brakes, fix a major oil leak, replace my battery, fix a Crack in the windshield, and replace 2 tires. It's a lot.





After a lot of creative shuffling, I cannot even make a dent in what needs to be done with everything that I need to have done and the cost of living right now. I am trying this route and putting myself out there!





I use my van a lot. Between work, volunteering, groceries, medical and therapy appointments for my kids, and all of that comes with being a parent.





My oldest is a Type 1 Diabetic, she has been for 8 years. My middle is my boy, he has ADHD and Autism. And we joke that the baby just thinks her needs are special, giggle. I left my ex-husband while I was pregnant with my youngest. I finally got the courage to go and we have been skirting by ever since, but making it. PTL! But now, I need some help. I really hope this reaches those who it needs to reach and that this will be an answer to prayer! Thank you all so much! Be blessed!