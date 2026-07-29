Single mom needs help

Hi my name is Kara I am a single mom of my 12 year old son. I’ve been struggling ever since my car broke down last August and ended up losing my job and getting behind on bills. My rent is $980 I need $600 to be able to stay in our apartment. My lease was up a few months ago and just doing month to month at the moment. But I haven’t been able to come up with all the rent money for May. I need help with the rest so me and my son aren’t homeless. We don’t have anywhere else to go. Please find it in your hearts to help us out. Have a blessed day