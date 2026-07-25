Single mom needs emergency help

On June 30, 2026; my windshield was extremely damaged, which is me and my children only means of transportation. I tried to file a claim with my insurance company, but was told I didn’t have that coverage on my policy. I’m asking for help to get windshield replaced, so me and my children can be able to get to our future appointments, grocery store, etc. I pray that someone can find in their hearts to lend us a helping hand, in our emergency need. Thank you in advance and may God bless you.