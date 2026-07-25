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Single mom in need of urgent help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathryn Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kathryn Smith

Single mom in need of urgent help

I don’t like to ask for help, let alone put my heart on the line yet her i am 3 am silently crying on a bathroom floor praying my kids don’t hear me, I’m to the point that i have no other choice but to ask, or beg for someone to at least hear me out.


Im a 28 year old mom to 5 amazing kids, I was working a full time job and in the process of everything i had my hours reduced, but recently i had to literally pack up whatever would fit into backpacks for myself and kids and basically run from my ex spending almost 3 days in my car praying that i would have enough on my check to provide shelter and food for the following 2 weeks, thankfully it was barely enough. With shelters being full and honestly unsafe in most situations it just wasn’t an option. I had to get an emergency protective order due to physical, emotional, financial and mental trauma caused by their father for not only myself but my kids as well. We are jumping hotel to hotel while trying to be safe and have some sort of stability in our life’s. Though it isn’t ok i stayed out of fear up until it was turned on my kids and i had to get them out by any means possible. I’m not able to ask for help from family as i don’t have any. I lost both parents 3 and 7 years ago and my siblings are in their own struggles any “friends” i thought i had he has since turned against me or he pays for information from them…

I recently got approved for a house in a safe community away from the area of concern but with that we are now left putting everything we have into the first month and deposit. I need help with getting utilities connected, and basic needs to get us by for a little bit, such as beds, health products, shower supplies, bedding and even food. To top everything off the last encounter i had with my ex he slashed 2 of my tired and i had to put it on my credit card. I’ve fallen behind on just about everything in the last month and an half and i feel like im failing my kids all while trying to keep them safe. Life is scary and i know everyone is struggling but don’t know we’re else to turn. I’ve ran every option i have. Aid doesn’t want to help says i make to much but im barely able to survive with the cost of hotels.

anything helps, rather it be a donation or simply just a share and prayers.

thank you for your time and may god bless you and your life

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