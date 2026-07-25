Single mom in Need of Help

Hello, Everyone my name is Shelby I'm a single mom, who has had a rough year, i got into a car accident Jan 27, where i found on i was pregnant with my second baby. When to the er on Feb 22nd for the first time for pregnancy problems, left work early to go back to the er on the 23rd. My job let me go for having problems focus and memory issue, With a write up then a let go. From then until march 10th i was in and out of the er where the doctors said there was nothing they could do. I lost the baby the march 11th. I just trying to find a job and a vehicle so that i can get back on my feet and try to start again any help. Thank you so much