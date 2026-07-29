Single mom in need of a reliable vehicle

I am writing to share my story and request your support during a very difficult time for my family. I am a 28-year-old single mother living in Germantown, WI. For the past 11 years, I relied on my Jeep Patriot to get by, but it has finally gone out, leaving me in a desperate situation.





I recently had a baby, and between constant doctor’s appointments and getting my son to and from work, being without a vehicle has left me completely stranded. My car and my EBT benefits—which are unfortunately reduced every month—were the only two things keeping us afloat.





In Germantown, everything is a far distance away, and there is little to no public transit system. The prices for Lyft and Uber just to get to a local service station are simply unaffordable. I usually do not ask for help, but for my children, I am willing to do whatever it takes to make things happen.





If there is anyone willing or able to help a mother in need, it would be a tremendous blessing for us. Whether it is assistance with a vehicle, transportation resources, or any other form of support, it would mean the world to my family.





Thank you for your time and for considering my situation.





Best regards,





Deja Rose