Single mom in need of a reliable vehicle bills ect

I'm reaching out for help with a vehicle and help getting back on my feet. I'm a mother in recovery I've worked hard to stay clean 💪🏻 I need a vehicle to do every day life . I have two boys 11 &13 who I raise alone and times have been tough we lost too many family members in a short period of time. I need to get life back on track. I have my licenses just need help. I don't receive gov help at this time I can't even do requirements to get help because I live in country with family at the moment. I have faith and reaching out praying for a blessing. Last year we hit a deer during winter my insurance did not cover damages I only had enough to get simple insurance. My boys and I would appreciate this. I'm trying my best but I can't do this without God's help through his people. I rather be on the other side of this problem for sure and will be someday If given the chance. Thanks.