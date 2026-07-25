Single mom in need of a miracle

UPDATE: A New Path Forward & A Much Lower Goal! 🙏✨

Hi everyone, my name is Shannon and I am reaching out to my community for help in securing a safe, stable future for my family. As a student working hard to finish my degree, I am doing everything I can to provide for my two beautiful children, despite a recent major loss of income.

While we recently faced a very scary and difficult housing crisis, a new door has opened up for us. We are no longer trying to clear an $8,000 past-due balance. Instead, we have found a path into a new home that will give my kids the permanent, safe environment they deserve.

To lock in this opportunity and officially move in, I need to secure the down payment.

Our Immediate Need: $1,650 for the deposit and move-in costs.

I am doing everything in my power to build long-term stability through my education, but right now, I just need a helping hand to get us across the finish line and into our new home. Every donation, share, and prayer means the world to us. Thank you for standing with my family!