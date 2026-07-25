Single mom homeless

Single mother, struggling with 2 kids, down on debt due to harassment abuse from ex causing her to quit job. Left and emotional and mental few times physical relationship after 11 years. When they got together she was 14 he was 20. She is needing help to get back on her feet a place to live and a new car so he can’t harass her as it’s in their name. He refused to let her stay at his rental that she paid for to fix, nor was he giving up their house and him go to rental. She has a job but credit cards are attacking her every check. She doesn’t get gov help. Very prideful and independent but deff struggling. She is working on to consolidate dates so it’s one payment instead of 2 she wants to stay in her area. Thank you and god bless everyone