Single mom desperately in need of help

Hi my name's Ava I'm 29 years old and my finance left me. He's denying me any financial aid for his children and I really don't want to have to take my kids to a shelter. I'm doing everything in my power to provide for us on my own but it's hard because I'm already 7 months pregnant with my third child. Anything is appreciated and will go to my kids well being thank you & God bless your heart in advance.