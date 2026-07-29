Single mom battling health and financial struggle

Life has humbled me in ways I never imagined, and making this GoFundMe was not easy for me. I’m a single mother of 3 children, doing everything I can to keep us afloat, but no matter how hard I try lately, it feels like I keep getting knocked down.





For the past year, I’ve been struggling with an unknown illness. Without health insurance, I haven’t been able to get the medical care, testing, or answers I truly need. There were moments where I thought my health was finally starting to improve, but I am currently back in the hospital again overwhelmed, exhausted, scared, and unsure of what’s happening to my body.

Whatever is affecting my heart has now sent me to the hospital nearly a dozen times, Averaging about 3-4 visits each month. And due to not having health insurance, I’m often discharged within an hour with little to no answers about what’s actually wrong. When these episodes happen, they completely paralyze me. In those moments, all I can feel is fear, fear that something is seriously wrong and that I may not make it through it.





At the same time, I’ve been actively searching for employment with no luck. To keep medical/bills paid and food on the table, I had to sell my vehicle, so now I’m also without transportation. I’m trying so hard to stay strong for my children, but the stress of medical bills, everyday expenses, and uncertainty has completely drained me. I’ve lost count of how many nights I’ve broken down crying, wondering how I’m going to make it through this.





All funds received will go toward catching up on overdue bills, purchasing a dependable used vehicle for transportation, and helping cover ongoing medical expenses., and anything that can help me get back on my feet while I continue searching for stable employment and answers regarding my health.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this. Every prayer, share, kind word, and bit of support means more than I can explain.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.