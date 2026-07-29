Single mom barely getting by

My fiancé of 6 years decided to walk out on my kids and I back in November and since then things have been extremely hard. I’m trying to keep a roof over our heads, food on the table, and legalize my vehicle. I am currently on disability from a car accident and I do receive some child support but it’s just not enough. I’m just trying to pay my rent, propane, & get insurance on my car as well as get it registered. Anything helps and I know many people are struggling but if you can help with Anything I’d be so grateful! God bless!