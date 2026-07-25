Single Mom and 3 Autistic Kids.

Life has humbled me in ways I never imagined, and today I’m asking for help.

I am a single mom raising three amazing children who are on the autism spectrum. Every day, I work hard to provide them with the love, care, stability, and support they deserve. While I do everything I can, the rising cost of bills and everyday living has made it incredibly difficult to keep up.

I’m raising funds to help cover essential household expenses and to save toward a reliable vehicle. Having dependable transportation would make a huge difference for our family. It would help me get my children to appointments, therapies, school, and activities safely, while also giving me dependable transportation for work and daily responsibilities.

No donation is too small. Every dollar truly makes a difference:

$5 can help with gas. $10 can help buy groceries or household essentials. $25 can help with utility bills. $50 or more brings us closer to a safe, reliable vehicle.

If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers remind my children and me that we are not alone.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in our family and helping us build a more secure future. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer.



