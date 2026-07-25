Help a sick Mother

As a single mom, I'm reaching out because I'm facing a really tough time. For the past nine months, I've been battling a long covid illness that has made it impossible for me to work, leaving me struggling to make ends meet and provide for my child. I’m falling so behind on bills. Ive never been so desperate in my life. I've been praying and waiting patiently for whatever God has in plan for us, and any support you could offer would make a huge difference, helping me cover essential needs and get back on my feet during this challenging period. I’ve never done anything like this before but it’s worth a try. Thank you! Even if it’s just a prayer.