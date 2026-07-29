Hi everyone my name is Sabrina I'm 37 years old I'm a single mom trying to fight for my babies back they were taken because I was in a abusive relationship and I was always calling cops on him so social services got involved and his family was making false allegations about me but I'm trying to get us a place I came up with 3,000 and I'm short 300 this is my last option because I asked family and friends and everyone is responding its sad because I'm the one that always help people out and when I need help I'm all alone so I'm asking if anyone could please help me out I would really appreciate it