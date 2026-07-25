Single mama of 6 kiddos needs help moving.

Hello! And firstly I want to say thank you for stopping by.

My name is Rebecca, I am a mama to 6 kiddos and I am looking for help moving them and myself into a better living situation.

Unfortunately where we are at now is truly not the best, I had high hopes when I first moved in... I had a image I really have tried to bring to life but unfortunately the foundation of this trailer is just failing. And I really need to just start over somewhere healthier, safer, and happier with my kids but unfortunately I really can not afford the move in cost right now, and I would say moving is very urgent so I can not come up with the money quickly.

I do work full time and I can afford monthly rent, I just dont have the first, last and security deposit needed and other fees, it would take me quite some time to come up with that.

I am willing and happy to slowly pay people back for the help... and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to hopefully bring my children to a place they belong to be... happy, laughter and health!

Thank you for reading and your time!