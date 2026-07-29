Single hard working mother of six

As a devoted mother of six, I works exhausting 10-hour shifts as a non-medical EMS worker, dedicating my life to helping others while struggling to provide a safe and stable home for my own children. Despite working full-time, the rising cost of living and the financial burden of supporting a large family have made it nearly impossible to make ends meet.





After years of sacrifice, hard work, and determination, i was finally able to purchase a new truck for myself and my children — a symbol of hope, reliability, and a fresh start for our family. But that hope was shattered when the truck was caught in crossfire outside their home in a high-crime neighborhood plagued by violence and fear.





Now, fearing for the safety of my children every single day, im urgently trying to relocate my family to a safer community where my kids can grow up without the constant threat of violence. I am is seeking support to help cover moving expenses, secure stable housing, and give her children the peace and security every family deserves.