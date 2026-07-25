Single female needing locksmith and food

My name is Danielle, and I am raising $300.00 to pay for an emergency locksmith to have a key cut to start my car, gas to get to my next destination, and money for food. After leaving an emotionally abusive relationship with nowhere to go and no immediate resources, I am in dire straits to simply leave where I currently am. As life does, things seem to compound at once and I am trying to move forward, but am literally stuck. It's $175 for the car key and the remainder will go to gas money and food. - Lord God, I pray Psalm 23 all over this request. Amen.



