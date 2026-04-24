Single fathers need help too

I’m a single father doing my best to stay afloat while raising my daughter, working toward stability, and handling responsibilities mostly on my own. Like a lot of dads, I stay quiet and try to figure things out without asking for help. But the truth is, single fathers need support too.

This fundraiser is to help with everyday essentials: housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, school needs, and creating a more stable foundation for my family. I’m also working toward growing income opportunities so I can move from surviving to actually building something lasting for us.

Thank you for supporting a father who’s still showing up every day, no matter how heavy the load gets. 🙏🏾