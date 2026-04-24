Single father struggling since February

Hi my name is Randy, I am a single father of a 17yr old son. Since February I have been physically unable to work, due to a pinched nerve, I have no insurance, can't get insurance, struggling to go to the Doctors, pay bills, and trying to fix my truck that is broken down right now. With no income my son quit his High school wrestling to work, however he doesn't make enough to cover all his needs either. I haven't been able to catch a break since February.

At this time I have a pinched nerve in my lower back which is causing issues with my balance and feeling in my legs and feet.

I start the pain and spinal center treatments July 8th 2026. IF I CAN AFFORD IT, mandatory 100 dollars the first visit or they won't see me at all. I am hoping to have the total amount by July 5th, so that I can do what I need to to go to the Dr, fix my truck and hopefully not struggle through the rest of the year. Please help if you can, it's greatly appreciated.