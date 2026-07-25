Single Father Rebuilding After Eviction – Need Hel

I’m a single father currently working to rebuild stability after a recent eviction and unexpected financial setbacks.

I drive full-time with Lyft as my primary income, earning about $1,200 a month after expenses. I’m doing everything I can to stay afloat, but between eviction fees, basic living costs, and transportation expenses, I’ve reached a point where I can’t catch up on my own right now.

My main priority is keeping stability for my son and getting back into secure housing. I’m also actively pursuing additional opportunities to increase income and build a more stable foundation for us long-term.

Any support will go directly toward:

Eviction-related fees and housing recovery costs

Basic living expenses (food, utilities, transportation)

Stabilizing a safe environment for my son

Covering time needed to secure stronger income opportunities

Even sharing this fundraiser helps more than I can say.

I’m committed to rebuilding responsibly and getting back on my feet for my child’s future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.