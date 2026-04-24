Single father raising 4yr old

Hello I am 56yrs old raising a 4yr old boy by myself and I have fell into darkened times that require outside help! I've lost my vehicle due to a traffic ticket with results of impounding it! I was actually working as delivering for door dash to help support him and I and now it's very hard for me to live accordingly! No transportation, no job!

I have a personal injury lawsuit due to car accident and I'm still waiting to be paid from it. I have reached out to have speedy service but due to other distractions involved I am losing much by not being able to pay things as needed! Let's keep it all the way real a minor set back has cost me a lot and I've reached out and haven't been successful and this is me humbled to even go this route asking for any kind of help considering I've always found a way to survive! I know God has a plan and if it's capable of touching the hearts of one's who are fortunate to help others in need I here to ask for any and all for help see me and my son make it through this hardship until the better days arrive!!

Thank you for reading and I also thank all who participate within a crisis that can be resolved with a proper blessing!

In Christ,

Reverend Rob Johnson