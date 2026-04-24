Single father in serious need assistance

My name is Kevin, and I am a single father doing everything I can to provide a stable life for my daughter. Right now, we are facing one of the most difficult challenges of our lives.





Over the past few months, I have experienced a series of setbacks that have left us in a very vulnerable position. I recently lost my job, and shortly afterward, I lost my vehicle, which has made it even harder to find work and keep up with our daily responsibilities. As a result, I am now on the verge of losing our home.





My greatest concern is my daughter. With the new school year approaching, I am desperately trying to relocate us to a safe and stable place where she can begin school without the fear and uncertainty that we are currently facing. No child should have to worry about where they will sleep or whether they will have a secure place to call home.





Unfortunately, I have very little family nearby and limited support available to help us through this crisis. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.





Any assistance—whether financial support, housing resources, transportation help, job leads, or simply sharing this message—would mean more than words can express. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to stability and gives my daughter hope for a brighter future.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer during this difficult time. My daughter and I are deeply grateful for your compassion and generosity.





Sincerely,





Kevin