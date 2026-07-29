Single Father in need of help

Hello, my name is Brock. Ive got a big predicament and in need of help. Im a dull time single father of 2 boys and a full time worker. Ive had a series of unfortunate events happen that has put me in an impossible situation, it started off with vandalism of my car which set me back all I had to fix it. Then a couple weeks later I was a victim of a "scam" car accident which the person slammed on their brakes out of nowhere for no reason which caused me to hit them and totaled my car. Its a scam that happens far too often and ruins people's livelihood. Now im between a rock and a hard place, and in desperate need of a 4x4 so I can get my kids to school, appointments, babysitter ect. And so I can get to and from work is the biggest thing, if I lose my job I lose everything. I work for a landscaping company which I also do snow removal and thats the reason I need a 4 wheel drive. With how much bills are, food, housing, and everyday needs just to get by, I cant afford a car payment, im still recovering from an identity theft that left me with nothing, all of my checking and savings accounts were wiped clean and left me in the negative of a couple thousand dollars. Thats when things went down hill and have kept going down every since the end of 2025. Im not the type to use people or lie juat to benefit, I truly believe in God and thats how ive been able to get by. But im in a vulnerable situation that I cant do on my own, im hoping there are some people in this world that believe in helping in need people and im one of those people now. Im not the type of person to ask for help but im always willing to help anyone I can in whatever way I can. But my pride and guards are down, please help me so I can get a vehicle so I dont lose everything I have left and so I can continue taking care of my 2 kids, its extremely difficult as a single parent but I sacrifice myself for the better good of my kids. My kids and God keep me grounded, and im hoping there are others like that to help me please. Its a serious problem with time not being on my side, so please help me with this goal I promise im 100% honest and truly believe in do onto others as you want done to you. God bless everyone and my prayers are high and hopeful. Sincerely Brock