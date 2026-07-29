I'm 40 years old and I am a single father of a three and a half year old girl! I spent over 10 years in prison in 15 years addicted to drugs the mother of my child is still addicted to drugs and lives in Norfolk Virginia and has not wanted to see or been apart of my daughter's life since she was 6 months old... when I realized that her mother would not leave the streets I took my daughter and we left we lived in a truck in Walmart parking lot for 3 to 5 months I did doordash every day to try to make enough money to get a hotel for the night gas and get my daughter some food which was not a success most nights my daughter was born in 2022 and the first time I looked into her eyes I made a promise to God and her that I would never do drugs ever again or commit another crime and I have been clean and sober since that day! I have no babysitter I have no help we do have a home I'm on SSI disability for having Asperger's and being on the Spectrum... with rent and electric and supporting my daughter with no help is more than I can afford our electric was actually cut off two weeks ago and we went 3 days with no lights.... just asking for anything and any help to keep me on the right path and to help my daughter financially survive. TY AND GOD BLESS