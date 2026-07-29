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Single Dad's Fight, Your Help Needed

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarlton Sears

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carlton Sears

Single Dad's Fight, Your Help Needed

🚗💔 "My heart feels like it's been through a hurricane, but that's nothing compared to what my little one has gone through. I stood up on an airplane and left everything behind... including my his mom. It was the hardest decision of my life, made for his safety and well-being." 🌟✨ "As a single father, trying to make ends meet in this crazy world, I've realized that we need more than just love and support—we need wheels under us too!" 🚗❤️ Without a car I can't get him to day care or get to the job so I'm stuck with no help from family except my brother giving me and my son a place to stay till I can get going but I've thought about everything I can do and there is nothing I'm stuck at a dead end and need help "Finding ourselves with nothing but two bags at our feet, I knew it was time for action. A car isn’t just transportation; it means independence, security, stability... It can be the difference between barely surviving or truly thriving." 🙏💖 "I'm reaching out to you all—the kind souls who understand that life is unpredictable and sometimes unfair. If each of us contributes a bit today, we could turn this situation around in an instant! Please, let’s come together like family does best!" 🤝🙌 "Your generosity can buy not just four tires but trust, hope, and new beginnings for my little champ and me." ✨🚀 "If you've ever felt lost or overwhelmed by life’s twists and turns, remember—you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and more talented than you know. Thank you for believing in us too!" 🌈❤️ Please share our story if it resonates with your heart. Every dollar counts, every prayer is heard. We need each other to rise above the challenges of life. To all single parents out there fighting their battles daily: we see you and appreciate your strength." ⭐🙏 "Let’s turn a new leaf together! Let's give our kids not just material things but confidence in knowing they have an army of supporters behind them!" 🚗❤️💪 Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness will drive us forward towards brighter days ahead." ✨🙏 #SingleDadStruggles #FamilyTogetherness #LifeGoals

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