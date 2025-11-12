Single Dad Working to Restore My License

I'm a single father of a two-year-old daughter, and I'm going through a separation right now. When I was 19, I got a DUI that left me unable to drive, and that's made everything harder. I'm reaching out because I have no other options left, and I need help getting back on my feet.





The funds will help me restore my license and support my daughter. Right now, I'm doing everything I can, but I'm stretched thin. Getting my license back would change things for us, it would help me work, get to appointments, and be the father she needs.





I'm grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for standing with us.