Single Dad w/Health Issues

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story. I will admit right here, upfront, I did use chatGPT to help me with prompts to come up with the following. I felt so overwhelmed just coming up with what to say, this fundraiser has sat 5 or so weeks just waiting for me to finish it. But in that time, I've realized I'm completely out of options and decided I need to reach out to get through this time.





About me, my name is Kevin, I'm 36 and I've been raising my two kids alone since 2013. I've struggled with mental health all my life, and a failed suicide attempt in 2013 along with my separation and divorce, has since left me with chronic pain in my neck. Not wanting to lose my kids, I hid what I had done for years, and suffered in silence. In the last two years, the pain has become harder to deal with, and last year, I was in a rollover at a community event, which has exasperated the injury to now it being unbearable. I have since been open with my nurse practitioner about hurting myself and the ongoing struggles, unfortunately the attempts to find what will help has been slow going, so far. As for my neck, I finally have an MRI scheduled for the end of July . Because of all the appointments, both for my mental health, but also my neck, I've missed a lot of work. And I've gotten to the spiraling point of debt that I'm won't be able to manage getting myself out thanks to interest and always being behind.





There have been many other things with my situation that have made things a lot harder to manage. Out of the 13 years of child support, I've only received four and it's been almost five since the last payment. I know I should try for maintenance payments, but the thought of legal proceedings again, give me panic attacks that make it too hard too function. I've reached out for social assistance with Manitoba's Employment and Income Assistance program, and was refused.





I won't say it's all been beyond my control. I will admit, I haven't always made the best financial decisions, and I'm working with someone on how to improve things on my end.





My kids are getting to be older teens now, my son has his first job, and it pains me when he asks if he can help with paying bills. While I want him to learn to be wise with his money, I also want him to have the experience to buy stuff while he's still at home, that I can't get him. Not thinking he should start paying rent at 16 to help out.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would make a meaningful difference for my family. If donating isn't possible, sharing this campaign with others would help more than you know.





Thank you for reading my story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Every donation, every share, and every encouraging message helps give me hope that brighter days are ahead.