Single dad needs vehical to get to and from work

After my divorce 8 yrs ago I kind of spiraled out of control financially and the last few years have been working on fixing it. 1 thing I did to help build my credit was finance a vehicle. 2 years in to a 3 year contract and the rear axle mounts are rusting passenger side already rusted out. I cant afford to lose my job I just need to be able to afford a decent vehicle to get to work so I can take care of my family. So please anything helps!