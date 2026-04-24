Single Dad, Grieving Son, Inventor — struggling

My name is Adam. I'm a single father of two kids in Virginia, and right now I'm going through one of the hardest stretches of my life not longago I lost my father. The grief never really went away — it just sits underneath everything. This week his death anniversary hits, right after Father's Day. Missing him and missing my own kids at the same time is a weight I can't fully describe.

I've been working at my uncle's trucking company to rebuild stability and get back to my kids. On the side, I've been spending every spare hour and every spare dollar building something I believe in — an electromagnetic engine prototype that runs without combustion, without fuel, with built-in energy recovery. I got it to move. The physics work. But I ran out of resources to finish it.

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a bridge. Enough to cover bills while I stabilize, and enough to rebuild the prototype with the parts it needs to work.

If this invention is what I believe it is, it pays this forward many times over. But right now I just need to survive the next few weeks.

Anything helps. Thank you.



