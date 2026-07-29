Business owner Edwin Reed needs your help

Help Rebuild a Lifelong Dream Destroyed by Violence and Neglect

My name is Edwin Reed, and I am the proud owner of Sincere Detailing Pros LLC, a

business I built from the ground up and operated for over 15 years in South

Minneapolis. Located just 50 feet from where George Floyd was tragically killed, my

business became collateral damage in the aftermath of that historic event, not from

protestors, but from neglect, abandonment, and unchecked violence.

After George Floyd's death was broadcast around the world, protests filled our streets.

In response, the City of Minneapolis barricaded our neighborhood instead of providing

protection; they left us vulnerable. Law enforcement disappeared, and gangs quickly

took over. My customers were extorted, robbed, and threatened. Visitors stopped

coming. My business bled out slowly and painfully until I was forced to move out of my

location..

I was told there would be help—grants, relief programs, city support, but like many other

small business owners in my neighborhood, I received none of it. We were sent in

circles, denied aid, and misled while fraudsters misused the very funds meant for us.

I lost more than a business. I had to let go of 13 loyal employees who depended on me

for their livelihoods. I watched the neighborhood collapse. I lived under constant threat. I

received death threats after publicly speaking about what happened. Someone recently

fired shots at my shop, forcing me to leave the location I had poured everything into my

time, money, heart, and soul.

I’m a father of four children, and the pressure of trying to survive, provide, and protect

has deeply affected my mental and physical health. I now suffer from high blood

pressure and an enlarged heart that may require surgery. I haven’t had a peaceful night

of sleep in years.

But I’m still standing!

I refuse to let the violence, injustice, and abandonment define my legacy. I’m now

working to open a new detail shop and launch an automotive detailing education

program. A place where I can train youth and adults, create jobs, and offer

opportunities where it’s been stripped away. I want to hire back my former employees

and give my students real-life experience in a trade with lasting value.

To make this happen, I need your help!

Your donation, large or small, will go directly toward:

●

Securing a new, safe location

●

Purchasing equipment and supplies

●

Building the training curriculum and classroom space

●

Rehiring displaced employees and onboarding new trainees

You can help me turn this trauma into transformation — not just for me, but for my

community.

Please consider donating and sharing this message with others who believe in second

chances, local businesses, and the power of rebuilding from the ground up.

With heartfelt thanks,

Edwin Reed

Owner, Sincere Detailing Pros LLC