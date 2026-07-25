Aid for Simon Family

Last night, our family experienced something we never imagined we’d be facing.

My dad was diagnosed Tuesday with stage 4 aggressive lung cancer, and as hours after processing that heartbreaking news, tragedy struck again—his home burned down Tuesday night. The home is not salvageable, and four of my younger siblings who still live at home are now displaced, having lost their belongings and sense of stability in an instant, at an already scary time.

We are still in shock. It feels unreal to even write these words.

Right now, our family is facing overwhelming needs all at once—housing, clothing, basic necessities, and the road ahead of medical care during a season where rest and peace are so desperately needed.

We are sharing this not because it’s easy, but because we know the body of Christ is meant to walk together in moments like this.

If you feel led:

Prayers are deeply needed and cherished

Financial support will go directly toward immediate living needs, replacing essentials lost in the fire, and helping stabilize our family during my dad’s cancer treatment

GiveSendGo is a secure Christian fundraising platform that also allows you to leave prayers, which means more to us than we can express right now.

Thank you for covering our family with love, prayer, and generosity during this unimaginable time. We trust God is near—even here—and we are so grateful for this community.