Simona's Nursing Journey

Hello, I’m Simona and I’m a 20-year-old junior in college at Kennesaw State University! I’m majoring in nursing while currently working as a CNA and Medication Aide! I’m currently taking summer classes to speed up my process, so I’m not able to work as much. The fees for tuition, housing and the required meal plan has increased and has caused me to ask for additional help with school this semester. I hate to beg and ask for help, but I would really like to continue my education, and any donation to help with my nursing journey will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your generosity 🖤🫶🏾