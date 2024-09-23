Supporting the Silva Family

Raised:
USD $9,135
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Silva
Ben Silva has spent years working his way from deck hand to Captain moving barges along the Columbia River. This is coming to an end now as he has lost his license due to his involvement at the rally in Washington, DC. on Jan 6, 2021.
On top of this, he has been sentenced to 4 months in prison, beginning at the end of September, during which time he'll be unable to care for his wife and four children. Ben's a good husband and a faithful father.
Any support you could spare for his family would be greatly appreciated during this challenging time.
Be strong in the Lord. May God bring justice on our out of control (wicked) gov! This is how we stop our gov. Go to The Convention of States .com and get behind this Constitutional movement. God bless and God help US.
You all are in our prayers…
Praying for you guys. I know God will see you through this difficult time.
God bless you and your family.
You’re in my thoughts and prayers Ben.
Godspeed as you endure what you should not have to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Praying for you all!
Praying for you guys!
Love you and praying for you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.