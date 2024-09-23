Supporting the Silva Family

Ben Silva has spent years working his way from deck hand to Captain moving barges along the Columbia River. This is coming to an end now as he has lost his license due to his involvement at the rally in Washington, DC. on Jan 6, 2021.

On top of this, he has been sentenced to 4 months in prison, beginning at the end of September, during which time he'll be unable to care for his wife and four children. Ben's a good husband and a faithful father.

Any support you could spare for his family would be greatly appreciated during this challenging time.