Supporting the Silva Family

 USD $9,135

Ben Silva has spent years working his way from deck hand to Captain moving barges along the Columbia River. This is coming to an end now as he has lost his license due to his involvement at the rally in Washington, DC. on Jan 6, 2021. 

On top of this, he has been sentenced to 4 months in prison, beginning at the end of September, during which time he'll be unable to care for his wife and four children. Ben's a good husband and a faithful father. 

Any support you could spare for his family would be greatly appreciated during this challenging time. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Be strong in the Lord. May God bring justice on our out of control (wicked) gov! This is how we stop our gov. Go to The Convention of States .com and get behind this Constitutional movement. God bless and God help US.

Gabor
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

You all are in our prayers…

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you guys. I know God will see you through this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family.

Jim Taylor
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

You’re in my thoughts and prayers Ben.

Hadaller Family
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorensen Family
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Burkhalter Family Farm
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Godspeed as you endure what you should not have to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jacob and Sam Dobbins
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Jason and Jenny
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you and praying for you.

