Silly Millys Mission to Remission GRACE

Grace has been diagnosed with Metatstic Neuroblastoma, my 3 year old niece she is currently in hospital in Cape Town South Africa. My family needs all the prayer & love anyone has to spare.

We come before You with heavy hearts, lifting up Grace, Linique, Thinus,(Gracie is 3 years old) and our entire family in prayer. Lord, You are the Great Healer, the One who holds all life in Your hands. We ask for Your mercy, Your healing touch, and Your miraculous power to be upon Grace.

Lord, we trust in Your divine plan, even when the path ahead feels uncertain and overwhelming. Please give strength and peace to Grace as she faces this battle. Comfort her, and surround her with Your love and protection.

We also pray for the family—give them courage, hope, and unwavering faith. Cover them with Your peace that surpasses all understanding, and provide for every need—physical, emotional, and financial. We ask for Your provision to meet the unforeseen costs that are beginning to arise.

Lord, we believe in Your power to do miracles. We ask for a miracle for Grace, that her body would be restored and healed. We surrender all fears and doubts to You, trusting in Your perfect will.

Thank You for being our refuge, our strength, and our healer. We place Grace and our family in Your loving hands, trusting that You are working all things together for good.



