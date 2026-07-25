Silas and Hope for ground breaking treatment

”Behold, I am making all things new”

Along our journey with Silas and Hope the Lord led us to a break through treatment has the potential to increase their abilities 40-75% with a 87% success rate. Some cases similar to Silas had a 90% improvement! Those are numbers we are praying for and God is good. While approved in the USA it is still considered “experimental” on kids. So we are going to Panama to the Stem Cell Institute (they only use donated cord blood! NOT EMBRYOS! We are firmly against embryonic stem cells). This treatment is best paired with 3 week therapy intensives and hyperbaric oxygen therapy! Fortunately, we have an HBO chamber (works wonders on them) but all of our funds went into that and the business side of that never really panned out.

Stem cell treatment is ~$16,000 per kid

3 week intensives are out of pocket and run ~$10,000 per kid

Plus air fare, time off, babysitters, etc. We are struggling with taking on another huge financial burden. Please help heal them.







