Be Part of My Mission Journey

This summer, I have the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Uganda, Africa—something I never really imagined I would get to do. What started as just an idea has turned into a real opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and serve others in a meaningful way.

I’ll be going with Church on the Hill here in Montrose, Colorado. My faith has grown a lot in this community, especially after being baptized at Montrose Calvary, and this trip feels like the next step in putting that faith into action. It’s a chance for me to go beyond what’s familiar and help support others in a different part of the world.

While we’re there, we’ll be working with local communities—building relationships, helping where we’re needed, and sharing our faith. I’m looking forward to learning just as much as I give, and to seeing a new perspective on life and service.

To make this trip possible, I need help covering costs like airfare, transportation, meals, and supplies. It adds up quickly, so I’m asking for support from anyone who feels led to help. The funds will be deposited into a personal savings account created directly for this trip. When the full amount is raised, I will pay the total directly to Church on the Hill for the mission expenses.

I hope that through this experience, God will help me broaden my perspective on life. I want to step outside of what I’ve always known and see the world through a different lens—one that helps me better understand people, their stories, and the ways God is working in places far from home. I’m hoping this trip challenges me, grows my faith, and teaches me lessons I couldn’t learn any other way. I hope to come back with a deeper appreciation for what God has given me, and a more thankful heart that carries into how I live and treat others.

If you’re able to donate, I’m incredibly grateful. And if not, even just sharing this or keeping me in your thoughts and praying makes a difference. Thank you for supporting me and being part of this journey in any way.