Siding and Roof for Maranda

I'll try to make it short. I'm 62. Maranda is my oldest daughter. She is 39 and has severe Autism. Now im a single mother and grandma. My man passed away a year ago of cancer. I have been supporting 8 people for 8 years. I lost our home i paid on for the past 22yrs. Foreclosure was inevitable but I sold before that happened. USDA lied to me and stole 100,000 of the sale. Not leaving me much to purchase anything else, I rented a place for my youngest daughter and 4 grands so they didn't have to change schools. Now that it's just me and Maranda again and what we had left bought us a home that needs alot of work. It's a 1983 single wide that needs a broken window fixed, siding, a roof, and a roof added over the front porch. Any help would be greatly appreciated, even volunteers to do the work. I've exhausted my avenues and I'm pretty exhausted myself after working 50hr weeks for so long. Plus I'm an emotional wreck missing my grandchildren so much after raising and living with them they're whole life. I have never gotten a dime to care for my oldest daughter with autism. My youngest daughter has always been there so I could work and support us all. Marandas mentality level is 3 to 5 years old. Now that I can't work and will have to stay home with Maranda we will be just barely getting by. For this reason I know I will not be able to come up with the funds needed to fix this home for her. This mobile is a very small 2 bedroom. It will eventually also need an ac unit installed. Thank you for your time and for reading my add. The first picture of Maranda is at the home i had to sell. You can see what's needed. Thank goodness the inside has new flooring and completely painted. All prayers would also be appreciated as I know God is with us.