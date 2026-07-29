My name is Kazibwe Joram, a health service provider. while caring and look after children , l have encountered so many children battling with sicklecell disease. After seeing the way these little souls struggle , have sleepless nights and miss school due to the intensive pain during the sicklecell crisis. I decided to use my little salary to provide medications, Nutritious food and clothes to these souls. I currently look after 32 children but my salary cannot really cater for these innocent souls. These children are really intelligent and can really make an impact provided you support us in this sicklecell Awareness and screening campaign 2026. We are raising money to help us cater for their medications, Nutritious diet, and also cater for their education. Also to help us get screening kits and also promote community awareness about the sicklecell trait.

Your support no matter the size can really make an impact.

Thank you for restoring hope to these innocent souls .

Mathew 25:40 ( Truly l tell you what ever you did to the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you did for me)















