Sick man with cancer robbed!

Me and my wife are trying to help my brother’s dad who him and his wife left to spend his last 2 1/2 months with terminal stage four cancer in two areas to live his last days and suffer. They had robbed him blind of all his money, the AC unit he had the money he had put on the motel that he was staying in and now he is on the streets and my husband and I just cannot stand to see how someone can leave their Father with two months to live over a woman who’s robbed his brother, his brother‘s wife, his mother, their family, her family and now is leaving a sick man his father for dead. This is an urgent matter as he was just kicked out 1029 2026 and I wanna do and my wife wants to do anything possible to help this man live comfortably his last days. I am sick to my stomach and my wife is sick to my stomach to see the audacity of someone’s child as we had just briefly spoke to this man and felt pain emotion. He has no one but us and we want to do anything and we’re asking the community and anybody else to come forward and help this man live with the last 2 1/2 months of his life as comfortable as possible since his son wanted to leave him for dead and take all his money food everything and left him to rot in a messy motel room as he’s so terminally ill that he can’t even tie his own shoes. He needs 24 hour nursing care and he cannot afford it because like I said, his son and his wife robbed him blind and left him with nothing not even a penny, to his name, please I beg of anybody with a heart to help this man. He does not deserve this and in the brief time we’ve known him I want anything in the world to see this man live comfortably!