Sick Mama Of 2

Hello wonderful people. I am mother of three and I am in desperate need! I was born with a rare kidney defect that impacts my life greatly every single day! I’ve had 3 surgeries and more to come! I also have a heart condition and I cannot keep fighting my body because these babies need me! I have just moved in with family while I go through the disability process as well as trying to diagnose my mystery symptoms! I have hired an attorney and it has officially begun. However this leaves us in limbo! I do receive EBT and Medicaid. But I am completely at a loss right now when it’s comes to non food essentials! I am frugal and I have no bills right now thanks to my family! I just want to be able to provide the basics and help ease my families burden. I never got to give my baby a birthday this year April 15th and it kills me! Please if anyone can help this would be a huge blessing to my boys. It’s for them I can go without💙💙💙





Thank you for listening!