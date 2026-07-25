Sick baby cat Paprika

Our cat paprika she is 5 years old she has progressively been getting skinner the past few months even when she would eat. She started out with chronic diarrhea but still acted completely normal. We took her to the ver she got de-wormer and other parasitic treatments. She is now skin and bones you can feel every bone in her body. We took her to the vet to get bloodwork, shes been tested for FIV, Thyroid problems, and feline leukemia; all of these came back completely normal. She is now unable to walk and hold herself up from how sick she is. She has stopped eating. She is now getting severe eye discharge and the vets don’t know whats wrong with her. We are now trying to save up money to take her to a specialist to figure out whats wrong with our baby girl.